Robert E. Lee statue removal trial begins Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The lawsuit challenging Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue is expected to begin on Monday.

Residents who live among Monument Avenue are arguing against the removal of the statue.

A Richmond judge is expected to hear opening arguments and then move to witness testimony in court tomorrow.

The two-step plan to remove the statue has already been approved by the state review board.

Tomorrow’s trial is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

