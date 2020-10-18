Robert E. Lee statue removal trial begins Monday

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The lawsuit challenging Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue is expected to begin on Monday.

Residents who live among Monument Avenue are arguing against the removal of the statue.

A Richmond judge is expected to hear opening arguments and then move to witness testimony in court tomorrow.

The two-step plan to remove the statue has already been approved by the state review board.

Tomorrow’s trial is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events