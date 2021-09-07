Robert E. Lee statue to be cut in half, sent to Goochland Women’s Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following the state’s removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Wednesday, the statue pieces are temporarily headed for a neighboring county, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

Preparations including street closures and other security measures started Tuesday night. The actual removal of Lee will start Wednesday morning.

The 12-ton statue, which is the largest Confederate statue in the United States, will not be simple to take down. Large portions of the area around the monument, including portions of Monument Avenue and North Allen Avenue will be completely closed off.

As for how the massive bronze statue is coming down, it will not be in one piece. The source stated that the Lee statue will be cut at the waist.

The upper body will be removed first, followed by Lee’s legs still attached to the horse. There are eight “pins” holding the statue up on the base.

After removal, the source said the statue pieces will be taken to the Goochland Women’s Correctional Center on State Route 6 for temporary storage.