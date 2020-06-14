Rocketts Red Glare canceled for 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to “uncertainty heading into the summer and fall,” Rocketts Red Glare has been canceled for 2020.

The year would have been the third anniversary of the 2-day festival that takes place in Rocketts Landing on 4400 East Main Street.

The festival normally features a professional beach volleyball tournament and a 4th of July fireworks spectacular on Richmond’s historic east-end riverfront.

Event leaders announced on their website that they look forward to the festival returning in 2021 and plan to offer more updates as soon as possible.

