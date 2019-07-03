Rocketts Red Glare festival returns with beach volleyball, fireworks spectacular

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The second annual Rocketts Red Glare, 2-day festival is happening from July 3 to July 4.

The festival features a professional beach volleyball tournament and a 4th of July fireworks spectacular on Richmond’s historic east-end riverfront, Rocketts Landing.

“Beautiful setting right. No other spot in town where you come and sit literally on the water, see the skyline of Richmond and have a spectacular show,” Brian Edmonds of 288 Group said.

Volleyball

Richmond Volleyball Club- Sand in the City event will feature 24 professional two-person teams from across the region.

Teams from Richmond, D.C., Florida, Maryland and North Carolina will battle it out along the James River starting at 12 p.m. Thursday.

The finals will be played on July 4th on the show courts at Rocketts Landing at 7 p.m.

“Volleyball was invented in America. Yay! That’s a good reason to play right?,” Richmond Volleyball Executive Director Darcy Carroll said.

Access to both tournaments are free. The event site is open until 10 p.m.

“We’ll have food. We’ve got shade. We put up a lot of tents this morning so hopefully there’s shade,” Carroll said. “You know bring a chair. Feel free to camp out right next to the court and meet the players.”

Fireworks

The Fireworks spectacular is scheduled for sunset on the 4th and will be coordinated with patriotic music.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Amenities

The event is free and family friendly. This year’s vendors include food trucks and craft beer offerings to provide a unique ‘RVA-flavor.’

“July 4th is a special holiday. People want to spend it with friends and family,” Edmonds said. “And they want to come out and enjoy the camaraderie and all that Richmond has to offer.”

Full meals and frozen treats will be available for purchase.

“The City of Richmond is proud to partner with other local organizations to put on this family-friendly event,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “Everyone in the community is welcome to join us at Rocketts Red Glare for the 4th of July holiday.”

Rocketts Red Glare is being produced locally in partnership with City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism, Richmond Volleyball Club, and 288 Sports Group.

The event’s organizers took note last year of improvements to make. For example, attendees will be able to bring their own water bottle, the venue will remain open until 11 p.m. and VIP options will enhanced with more values and perks.

VIP access includes a tented seating with a bird’s eye view to the volleyball action and premium seating for fireworks. To reserve click here.

Parking

The GRTC Pulse will run an enhanced scheduled to meet the demands of the festival. The organizers encourage ride-sharing and the Pulse as public parking is limited.

Reserved parking is available here.

The event is free but no pets are allowed