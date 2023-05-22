RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a weekend loaded with fun activities, the Dominion Energy Riverrock festival came to a close. The third and final day of the festival on Browns Island ended at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

The three-day festival made a splash by featuring an array of sporting activities including kayaking, trail running, paddleboarding and other water sports activities.

Travis Snider said he and his family have gone to Riverrock every year since they moved to Virginia 11 years ago.

“It’s our favorite event in Richmond,” he said. “We came here just kind of not knowing what to expect when we first moved down. But it’s been a staple in our family since then.”

Sports Backers representative, Nan Callahan, helped organize the event. According to Callahan Riverrock is all about making Richmond feel unique.

“I think one thing we really want to do is establish Richmond as an outdoor town,” Callahan said. “I think you look at Richmond as a city a lot of the time and we have so many strong attributes that really make us a big outdoor destination.”

Callahan says that a big spectator favorite is always the “Fetch-it” event where dogs of the city stand out as the stars.

“I would say Riverrock is just celebratory” Callahan added. “We have such a great community and I think people in Richmond love a festival. We’re a festival town. and I think that any time that everybody can kind of get together and have a big shared experience, they’re all in.”

According to Callahan, this year’s event saw more than 100,000 people over the three-day span.