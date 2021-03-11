Rocky, we’re not in Richmond anymore: Police K-9 moves to Kansas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police K-9 is moving on from the force. His new home? Kansas.

Rocky helped the Richmond Police Department for almost two years, but sadly he had to part ways earlier this month due to a regulation change. He’s now working with officers in Benton, Kansas. Benton Police Chief Braeden Moore drove 19 hours to the River City just to pick him up!

This is the department’s first time having a K-9 on the team. According to Richmond Police, Rocky was connected to Chief Moore through the Throw Away Dogs Project, which trains and donates highly-driven dogs to police departments that have not been able to afford a K-9 unit.

Richmond police say they know Rocky is in good hands and are sure he’ll be a hit in his new town.