RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and with the weather came massive damages across the region.

More than 70,000 customers across the commonwealth in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas have reported power outages so far. The outages were caused by recorded high winds of up to 60 miles per hour, fallen trees, downed power lines

One apartment building in Richmond even had its roof ripped off due to the severe weather. The Richmond Fire Department was called to the apartment building – located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad Street and West Grace Street – around 3:45 p.m.

Roof ripped off of Richmond apartment building due to severe weather (Olivia Jaquith, 8News)

Nobody was injured in the incident. The amount of people currently displaced is unknown.

