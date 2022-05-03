RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new rooftop bar is coming to Carytown — and it’s in a familiar location. New York Deli is hoping to have their new second-floor addition open by the start of June.

Rendering of New York Deli’s rooftop bar

The owners of the popular Carytown restaurant, Demetrios and Charlene Tsiptsis, began the process over a year ago when they initiated a Kickstarter to pull in funds to make the rooftop bar a reality.

“Our new menu is out now and ready for you to taste, representing our Rockaway Beach Tiki Bar Rooftop theme!,” the restaurant posted on Instagram. “An incredible tiki-cocktail menu with the cutest tiki glasses coming with the rooftop grand opening.”

Construction photo of New York Deli’s rooftop bar

Construction on the rooftop of New York Deli is happening “rapidly.” The owners hope to have the space open for customers by June and are excited to give a new look to the business expanding beyond the indoor first floor and the external patio.

The business is awaiting a final inspection approval from the city following the end of construction before opening their rooftop to customers.

“A special ‘thank you’ to our Kickstarter friends who made this happen!,” the restaurant posted.