Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opening Richmond location Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is opening its doors in Richmond Monday.

The gaming facility is expected to bring in $11 million in revenue to Virginia and about $4 million to the city of Richmond. It is also expected to employ more than 200 people in the Richmond area.

“One of the things that we are going to promote through the community is jobs, creation, being part of the community. So, for Rosie’s and Colonial Downs, we wanted to come into the community, bring them along, and share in the growth in this area,” said General Manager Phillip Harris.

The 140,000 square foot building has a bar, restaurant, and 700 horse racing games. It’s the third Rosie’s location to open in the Commonwealth.

Unlike the Colonial Downs location that opened up in April in New Kent County, Richmond Rosie’s will not have live horse racing. But live racing will begin August 8 at the New Kent facility.

The Richmond facility, located at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike, will open at 11 a.m.