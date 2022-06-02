RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Patrons of Rosie’s Gaming under the age of 21 will need to redeem their points as soon as possible before they’re no longer allowed in the building.

The gaming emporium in Richmond’s Southside announced Wednesday that they will not be allowing anyone under 21 inside starting Friday, July 1. Races at Colonial Downs in New Kent will still be open to all ages.

Patrons under 21 are asked to redeem their points before Thursday, June 30, as their accounts will be deactivated and their points will be lost as soon as the new rule takes effect. Patrons wishing to return to Rosie’s after turning 21 will have to create new accounts.

This new rule is due to a recent change to state law going into effect July 1 which bans anyone under 21 from participating in gambling and from being present where casino gaming is taking place.