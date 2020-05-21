RPD: 18-year-old from Midlothian dies after crash with GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old from Midlothian died Wednesday night from injuries he suffered in a crash involving a GRTC bus on East Broad Street.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of E. Broad Street following a two-vehicle crash just before 9 p.m. on May 21. The driver, identified as Dawson M. Teta on Thursday, jumped a median and crashed into a GRTC bus with passengers on board, according to police.
Three adults who were on the bus reported non-life threatening injuries.
Additional information will be collected by the RPD Crash Team and a final report will be presented to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Nathanson at 804 646-1343.
