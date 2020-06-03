RPD arrest 7 people following peaceful demonstrations in the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fifth day of protests in the City of Richmond were mostly peaceful, the Richmond Police Department said on Facebook. However, an incident following the protest ended with multiple people being arrested.

The peaceful demonstrations started Tuesday evening and lasted until midnight. According to police, after midnight — small groups of protesters started to break away from the main group.

“We then began receiving reports of random gunfire in various areas – a few blocks from the remaining demonstrators,” RPD said in a Facebook post.

According to police, officers responded and stopped multiple vehicles believed to involved. They also were involved in a foot pursuit.

This incident resulted in seven people being arrested — only two people with Richmond addresses — and multiple seizures.

“Peaceful demonstrators continue to be infiltrated by those with destructive and/or potentially violent intent – many of whom are not from Richmond,” RPD said.

Police said they seized five handguns, two sets of ballistic body armor, two gas masks, along with accelerants and bottles.

Officers said they found several vehicles struck by gunfire on the 500 block of West Grace Street.

