RPD assigns Mayor Stoney a security detail after ‘serious, ongoing threats’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney has been assigned a security detail by Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith due to “serious, credible and on-going threats” made against the Mayor.

An RPD spokesperson says that the security detail is in effect and will remain in place for the time being.

The tactics employed by the detail will not be released due to security reasons — and the threats are actively being investigated, according to RPD.

The Office of Mayor Levar Stoney responded to 8News’ request for more information on the causes behind acquiring a security detail:

“The mayor has spent the last three-and-a-half years traveling to hundreds, if not thousands, of public and private events without police protection. Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that we are now in different times. The mayor will continue the unprecedented community outreach and personal engagement with residents that has defined his term, but for obvious reasons, we cannot discuss details of his security.”

Mayor Dwight Jones was assigned a security detail when he took office in 2009 and the costs were scrutinized when the budget season rolled around — as costs were revealed to be around $300,000 to over $500,000.

This is a developing story — stay with 8News for updates.

