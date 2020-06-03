RPD chief addresses challenges police have faced during 5 days of protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a Facebook video posted overnight, Richmond Police Chief William Smith opened about the challenges his department has faced over the last few days of protests.

“The last 96, 100 hours have been extremely challenging, but I want all of our Richmond community members to know that your police department is working its’ butt off every hour to keep our city safe,” Smith said in the video.

“To keep our citizens safe, to keep our community together.”

Hours before the video was posted, hundreds of people gathered at Richmond City Hall to speak with Smith and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney after tear gas was deployed during peaceful protests at the Robert E. Lee monument Monday. Many called for Smith to be fired.

Chief Smith has since reviewed the video of the incident and said the officers involved have been pulled from the field. In a tweet, the department said they will be “disciplined because their actions were outside dept protocols and directions given.”

“We know we’ve had a lot of outside influence come into town and destroy our city,” Smith said.

“We may be a little tattered and rough around the edges, but we are going to make it through this, and we are going to make it through this together as one city.”

Smith said his police department is committed to keep Richmond safe.

“I am committed, deeply committed, as all of my officers are to ensure that this happens with equity and fairness to everyone in this city,” Smith said.

The department said more videos from Chief Smith regarding the incident at the Lee Monument and Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting will come soon, but didn’t specify a timeline.