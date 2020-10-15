RPD Chief establishes External Advisory Committee for community dialogue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department introduced a new initiative to foster better communication and transparency between law enforcement and the community.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith on Wednesday introduced the department’s new External Advisory Committee. Consisting of 15 community leaders, the committee is tasked with providing an outlet to police on issues pertaining to city neighborhoods.
Complaints, concerns and dialogue will be encouraged to tackle issues relevant in the city.
“We want this group to have candid and open discussions with us about what they would like to see from the Richmond Police Department,” said Chief Gerald Smith. “Along the same vein, we want to know what the community can provide to Richmond Police as far as insight, input and information. This is a two-way street, a give and take. We have to work together to get to the root issues affecting our neighborhoods and what is driving crime in our community.”
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Authorities identified the victim in Sunday’s homicide on Erich Road as Ricky G. Seldon, a male in his 30s.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have responded to an apparent shooting in the city's Fairfield Court development. According to a police source, a man was shot in the 2300 block of N. 25 Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man is believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police have not officially released […]
- “This is enough dope to provide a dose of meth for every man, women and child in the United States and Mexico.”
- Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fernbrook Drive following a shooting just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, they found a man unresponsive inside a residence.
- A 27-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in Petersburg last month is now in custody.
- Consumers at home aren't the only ones looking to take advantage of online shopping deals ahead of the holiday season. Package theft is an issue that has plagued the City of Richmond in the past, and now, officials say they're seeing a spike.
- Richmond police need help to identify a man who was shot and killed Sunday in Richmond.
- Crime spike in Petersburg prompts new police chief to issue video message pleading for public's helpA spike in crime in Petersburg has the police department issuing a call to action.
- The Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a Trump campaign sign was set on fire.
- A Florida man brought an AR-15 rifle and a handgun to Disney World because he was concerned for his family's safety amid the racial justice protests in Central Florida last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.