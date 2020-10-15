RPD Chief establishes External Advisory Committee for community dialogue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department introduced a new initiative to foster better communication and transparency between law enforcement and the community.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith on Wednesday introduced the department’s new External Advisory Committee. Consisting of 15 community leaders, the committee is tasked with providing an outlet to police on issues pertaining to city neighborhoods.

Complaints, concerns and dialogue will be encouraged to tackle issues relevant in the city.

“We want this group to have candid and open discussions with us about what they would like to see from the Richmond Police Department,” said Chief Gerald Smith. “Along the same vein, we want to know what the community can provide to Richmond Police as far as insight, input and information. This is a two-way street, a give and take. We have to work together to get to the root issues affecting our neighborhoods and what is driving crime in our community.”

