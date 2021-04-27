RPD cruiser smashes into telephone pole off Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police Department cruiser smashed into a telephone pole Tuesday night, just one block away from the scene of a shooting.
The cruiser hit a pole at the corner of Midlothian Turnpike and Roanoke Street on April 27. There was also a Ford Taurus that had its front end smashed at the scene of the crash.
This all happened as police were responding to a shooting nearby.
8News is currently working to find out more about what led up to this incident.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.