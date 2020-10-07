RPD detectives facing charges related to civil unrest to appear in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond Police Department detectives will appear before a judge Wednesday morning after being indicted in connection to this summer’s civil unrest.

Monday evening, detectives Mark Janowski and Christopher Brown were each indicted with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, according to Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

The detectives were charged for their involvement in an incident the morning of May 31, the city’s police department said.

The Richmond police public affairs unit told 8News in an email “the incident occurred at approximately 5:24 a.m. on May 31 in the 200 block of West Broad Street.”

Earlier in the day, the city’s top prosecutor announced 18 indictments, involving eight police officers, were presented to a grand jury. Subsequently, only two were returned.

Janowski and Brown will appear in court at 9 a.m. Stay with 8News for updates.