RPD: Infant dies from ‘possible heat-related distress’

Baby girl under the age of 1 dies at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Richmond are investigating an infant’s death on Tuesday that is suspected to be heat-related.

Richmond Police said that officers reported to the 4600 block of Britannia Road at 1:59 p.m. for reports of a child in need of assistance. A child, identified as a female under the age of one, was found “suffering from possible heat-related distress.”

The infant was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.