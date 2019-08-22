RPD: Investigation underway after body found inside vehicle

1  of  4
Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating Thursday after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Richmond.

A Richmond Police spokesperson said in an email that officers reported to the 2000 block of Conrad Street for a “person down” call at 1:50 p.m. When they arrived, authorities found the body of a man inside a vehicle.

Additional details were not provided to 8News.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or go to www.7801000.com to provide a tip.

