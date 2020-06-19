RPD: Large crowd expected to gather at Robert E. Lee Monument Friday

Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E. Lee monument on June 3,2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is warning residents that a large crowd is expected to gather at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue Friday evening.

Officers say a candlelight vigil will be held. Traffic will be impacted.

According to police, the following roads will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monument Avenue between Lombardy Street and Meadow Street

Allen Avenue between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

