RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is warning residents that a large crowd is expected to gather at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue Friday evening.
Officers say a candlelight vigil will be held. Traffic will be impacted.
According to police, the following roads will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Monument Avenue between Lombardy Street and Meadow Street
- Allen Avenue between Park Avenue and West Broad Street
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Virtual ‘Freedom Celebration’ in honor of Juneteenth set for Saturday
- RPD: Large crowd expected to gather at Robert E. Lee Monument Friday
- AMC won’t require guests to wear masks when theaters reopen, report says
- Young undocumented immigrants are safe — but Democrats say likely not for long
- Injured Richmond officer recounts burning sensation, welts after riot outside RPD HQ