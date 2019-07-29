RPD: Man loses eye after paintball attack in Gilpin Court

A 19-year-old has been charged with malicious wounding and additional charges are pending after he allegedly shot two people with a paintball gun in Gilpin Court last week. Police said one victim lost his eye because of the attack.

Officers were first called to the 1000 block of Saint John Street shortly after 7 p.m. for an adult male who had been shot several times in the face, chest and back with a paintball gun. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nearly five hours later at 11:45 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital where a different victim told police he had been shot several times in the chest, back and right eye with a paintball gun in the 1000 block of Saint James Street. That victim had to undergo surgery lost an eye, according to police.

Police determined that the victim was near an intersection in Gilpin Court when the suspect — Kemontray L. Lamberts — allegedly began shooting a paintball gun at him. The shot that struck the victim in his eyes ‘broke the skin and caused a bloody wound to his face,’ according to court documents obtained by 8News.

Soon after police recovered a paintball on the ground and observed Lamberts walking away from the gun. A video posted to social media captured the incident and helped police identify Lambert as the shooter.

“We are taking these assaults very seriously,” said Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards. “These victims were hospitalized because of the severity of their injuries. One had to undergo surgery and lost his eye because of the incident. We want to do what we can to prevent something like this from happening again.”

Kemontray L. Lamberts, of the 1000 block of Saint James Street, was taken into custody last Thursday and has been charged with malicious wounding.

Police are also investigating a similar attack in Chesterfield County where a driver was shot several times with a paintball gun while stopped at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Chester Road.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.