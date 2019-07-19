RPD officer arrested, charged with domestic assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer with the Richmond Police Department has been charged with multiple counts of domestic assault. Ernest Ford Jr., an 11-year veteran with RPD, has been charged with felony strangulation, felony abduction and domestic simple assault, according to Richmond Police.

“We will investigate all reported crimes and we make no exceptions for the person’s occupation, stature, economic level or any other criteria,” said Chief William C. Smith.

The charges were brought against him after an alleged incident between Ford and a female companion that reportedly took place July 9. The woman received minor injuries, police said.

“We will provide protection to those persons who have been harmed and will seek justice for those who have been victimized. Domestic violence is particularly troublesome as it is difficult to prevent. We encourage all persons who have been victimized by domestic violence to report those instances to the police so that we can provide support and assistance. I am disappointed by this officer’s alleged actions and will await the outcome of a trial. However, know that I expect and will hold our officers to a higher standard of behavior,” Smith continued.

Ford has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to police, and the Department plans to conduct an internal investigation after his case is adjudicated in court.

