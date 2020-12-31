RPD officer shoots individual in Mosby Court, suspect expected to be okay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer shot an armed individual in Mosby Court on New Years Eve. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

The Richmond Police Department says, officers administered first aid to the suspect quickly after the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

8News will continue to follow the story and provide updates as available.

