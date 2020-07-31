RPD probes shootings into vehicles, homes near Lee Circle

RPD say they’re investigating shootings into vehicle and residence the night of July, 30, 2020. (Photos: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said Friday that the department is investigating several shootings into vehicles and homes late Thursday night.

RPD said in a release that a victim approached officers at Allen Avenue and Broad Street and stated someone had fired shots into their vehicle near Lee Circle following a fight.

Meanwhile, officers received several calls for random gunfire in the 1600 block of Monument Avenue. One caller told arriving officers that bullets shattered the glass door at their residence.

Police said that officers canvassed the area near the Circle and recovered a rifle and magazines.

“Gunfire and violent behavior is not peaceful, nonviolent protest; it is criminal, unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith. “The City of Richmond will take all necessary steps to protect residents and visitors and preserve peace and public safety in our communities.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

