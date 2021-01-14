RPD searching for suspect who robbed elderly man at convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who stole money from an elderly man at a convenience store on Tuesday.

At 3:34 p.m. on Jan. 12, a male suspect walked inside Night & Day, located on 2829 Q Street and stole an envelope containing an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim.

The victim was standing at the counter at the time of the incident.





Photos of suspect from RPD

The suspect then began to run from the store after stealing the money.

The suspect was shown wearing a blue Nike t-shirt, a dark jacket, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

Those with information are asked to contact First Precinct Detective A. Partain at 804-646-1290 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.