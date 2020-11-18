RPD seek help finding missing man who may be off his medication

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police seek the whereabouts of a missing man who suffers from a mental health disorder and may be off his medication.

Authorities say, Preston Cantrell, 26, was last seen walking away from One Source, located at 1506 Rady Street, on Friday, Nov. 6. He stands 5-feet-6-inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (804) 212-5686 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events