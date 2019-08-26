RPD: Shooting victim fighting for his life at local hospital

1  of  6
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person who was shot Monday in Richmond is fighting for his life at a local hospital, police said.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street at 11: 54 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area. Once they arrived at the scene, authorities found a victim, only identified as a male, who had been shot.

A release from Richmond police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

