RPD to celebrate National Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department announced they will be celebrating the National Night Out on Oct. 6.
The department said the event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police‐community partnership.
Here are some ideas the RPD has given for activities members of the community can do at their event:
- Decorate your yard
- Ask each neighbor to host a socially-distanced porch party
- Collect canned goods for charity
- Make cards for senior citizens and distribute
- Plan a fall clean-up or bulb planting
You can register your event online here. RPD is encouraging all event plans to keep in mind social distancing guidelines while planning and to wear a mask.
