RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting victim was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, a spokesperson for Richmond police said.

According to police, a shooting took place in the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The victim, only described as a male, was injured but is expected to be OK.

An investigation is ongoing. 8News has a crew at the scene learning more details.

SHOOTING: @RichmondPolice have their guns drawn, working to bring this situation to a resolution. They’re asking the suspect or suspects to come out of an apartment at Forestbrooke Apartments. Witnesses say 2 people have come out so far. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/anULqtfKX0 — Sierra Fox (@Sierra8News) August 23, 2019

