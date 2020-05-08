RPS 2020 Teacher of the Year surprised with award at home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond school teacher got the surprise of a lifetime Friday.

Rahmah Johnson was named Richmond Public Schools’ 2020 Teacher of the Year and received the award at her home today. Superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and School Board Chairwoman Linda Owen surprised Johnson with the honor.

8News was on hand to ask if the award came as a surprise to Johnson. “Uh…total!” she said. “I’m still like, I thought we were supposed to be talking about our courses for next year. And I knew it was a stranger, because nobody rings the front doorbell, all of my friends come to the side.”

Johnson, a Virginia State University alum, is a school counselor at Thomas Jefferson High School.

