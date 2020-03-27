1  of  2
Breaking News
Hanover daycare worker tests positive for coronavirus Resident at Henrico assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

RPS aims to buy 10,000 laptops as district braces for a shift to online learning

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman uses a laptop on April 3, 2019, in Abidjan. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is seeking to buy 10,000 computers for students who need them as the district prepares for the unexpected shift to online education due to the coronavirus.

Superintendent Jason Kamras shared the number of computers Richmond schools is looking to purchase in his online daily newsletter. On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam directed all Virginia schools to close for the rest of the academic year.

The decision has forced school systems to adapt to online learning in a hurry, prompting a need for students to be able to access computers. RPS plans to send devices they already have in schools to students, and is reviewing its options to buy the additional laptops, including asking for philanthropic support.

“We are in the process of exploring all of our options to obtain additional devices and ensure internet access including but not limited to: enlisting the support of philanthropies and requesting transfers from the School Board to repurpose currently allocated dollars, to purchase additional devices,” RPS spokeswoman Danielle Pierce told 8News in an email.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events