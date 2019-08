RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools announced recently approved changes to bell schedules for six elementary schools.

The new 2019-2020 bell schedule has the following schools starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3:15 p.m.

G.W. Carver Elementary

Chimborazo Elementary

Ginter Park Elementary

E. S. H. Green Elementary

E.D. Redd Elementary Schools

Westover Hills Elementary

If you have any questions about the bell schedule change, RPS asks that you call the school.