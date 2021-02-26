RPS announces new in-person learning proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is currently one of two school districts in Virginia with no definitive plans for in-person learning. Today, the school district announced a proposal that might change that.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said that he will be presenting an updated in-person learning plan to the Richmond School Board on Monday.

Under the new plan, up to 800 RPS students would return in-person after spring break. Face-to-face learning would be made available to 300 “high-need exceptional education and English learner students.” In-person learning would also be offered at facilitated learning centers for up to 500 students.

At the meeting on Monday, school board members will also discuss the calendar for next school year.