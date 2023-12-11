RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond City School Board member has been appointed to fill a recently vacated Richmond City Council seat.

According to Richmond Public Schools (RPS), City Council voted unanimously to appoint Nicole Jones to the 9th District seat on the night of Monday, Dec. 11.

Jones, who also represents Richmond’s 9th District on the RPS Board, is filling the City Council seat vacated by Mike Jones, who was elected to represent the 77th District in the Virginia House of Delegates in November.

“The Richmond City School Board and the RPS Administration would like to congratulate our colleague, Ms. Nicole Jones, on being selected to represent the 9th District on the City Council,” reads a statement issued by RPS Board chair Stephanie Rizzi, Vice Chair Cheryl Burke and Superintendent Jason Kamras. “She has served admirably on the School Board for three years, advocating for all children – and especially those furthest from opportunity. While we will sorely miss her, we know she will keep fighting for RPS students and their families, and work to address many of the underlying challenges they face. We wish her the very best!”

The RPS Board has 45 to select Jones’ replacement, according to the Code of Virginia.