RPS ‘Civic Voice Town Hall’ on policing in schools happening today; here’s how you can tune in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – You can have your voice heard at a virtual town hall with Richmond Public School leaders about the future of police in schools.

The town hall will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page starting at 3:30 p.m. with 10-15 invited participants and RPS leaders listening. Selected comments and questions from the live chat will be shared with those participating.

At the last town hall on July 23, Richmond Public School superintendent Jason Kamras said he would recommend removing SROs from city schools after speaking with students.

“Based on this conversation, I will be recommending to the school board that we remove SROs from our schools and ask the city council to reallocate those funds to mental health professionals in our schools,” Kamras said. “I was deeply moved by what you had shared today and you’re right – talk is cheap and we need action so that is what I will be advocating for.”

Previous coverage: RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras will recommend removing school resource officers

A listening guide is available for those watching the call. Responses will be anonymously shared with RPS and city leaders.

For a full schedule of remaining meetings, click here.