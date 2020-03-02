RPS debuts largest solar energy power system in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools celebrated the largest solar energy power system at a K-12 school division to date.

A press conference was held last Friday with school officials, partner solar companies and Governor Ralph Northam.

“When we look at our future, we know that we need to develop our renewable energy sources and reduce our carbon footprint,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said. “I’m proud of Richmond Public Schools for leading the way—you are setting a great example for other schools, and for your students.”

Photo provided by RPS

Photo provided by RPS

Photo provided by RPS

The solar panels are expected to produce enough electricity to cover 24 percent of the 10 school’s electricity needs said RPS. Over the next 20 years, that’s expected to save them about $2 million in utility power costs.

RPS installed the solar energy systems across 10 schools:

Broad Rock Elementary School

G.H. Reid Elementary School

Huguenot High School

J.B. Fisher Elementary School

J.H. Blackwell Elementary School

Linwood Holton High School

Lucille M. Brown Middle School

M.J. Jones Elementary School

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

Oak Grove Elementary School

The solar project was funded by RVA Solar Fund. To read more about this, click here.

