RPS Education Foundation to raise $1 million for affordable childcare if year-round schedule is approved

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC)– Richmond Public Schools is partnering with several organizations to ensure that students have access to affordable childcare if a year-round schedule is adopted.

The school system is partnering with the RPS Education Foundation and the Greater Richmond Alliance for Out of School Time. The foundation has committed to raising $1 million to provide free and low-cost, out of school opportunities for families that might need them in an extended school year.

The YMCA, City of Richmond and Parks and Recreation will also join to partner if the proposed calendar is approved.

The Richmond School Board is expected to vote on a proposed extended year calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. According to Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, the board will vote on whether or not they will add an additional seven weeks to the calendar for 5,000 students who need the most support. The extra weeks would be optional.

“Research from the start of the pandemic shows that many students experienced a drop in learning as schools transitioned to a virtual environment,” said Dr. Shaedae Thomas Harris, who is the Chief Engagement Officer for Richmond Public Schools. “That same research shows us that even more learning loss occurred for students of color and students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.”

Three weeks would be added on before the start of the school year which would be called the ‘jump start.’ In the proposed plan, this would begin in late July and August. Two weeks would be added in November and two weeks would be added in March.

“This disparity has served to widen the already well-documented equity and learning gaps that we know existed for many students before the pandemic began,” said Thomas Harris.

In the proposal, the students who are eligible to participate in the extended year calendar will be identified through a series of assessments when the students return. According to Kamras, the school system will focus primarily on reading for the elementary and middle school level and will focus on graduation courses at the high school level. Kamras told 8News, the series of assessments would resemble a ‘camp-like experience.’

According to the school system, RPS families will also have the option to send their children back to fully in-person classes. There will also be a virtual path that will be offered.

“Equity is about giving the kids who need the most, the most. We will make sure that every family that wants to come back in-person, will be able to do so,” said Kamras.

If additional time is added to the school year, the school system acknowledges that affordable child care may be a concern for families.

According to Damon Jiggetts, with the Greater Richmond Alliance for Out of School Time, the organization plans to support K-12 students in the City of Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield Counties.

“This network of organizations is committed to providing quality and enriching opportunities before and after school and during the summer. This evolved in 2018, in response to Mayor Stoney’s commitment to providing out-of-school time access for Richmond Public Schools’ elementary and middle school-aged students,” said Jiggets.

In addition to the RPS Education Foundation’s commitment to raising $1 million to provide out-of-school opportunities, the foundation raised $1.1 million to purchase Chromebooks and internet wifi hotspots and raised $125-thousand to provide food and groceries for families that were on the verge of homelessness.

The board is expected to vote on the extended year calendar on Monday evening.