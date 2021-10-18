RPS employees choosing not to comply with vaccine mandate will lose one day of pay this period

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than two months after Richmond Public Schools implemented an employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate, more than ten percent of employees still haven’t rolled up their sleeves or requested an exemption, according to a presentation posted ahead of Monday night’s school board meeting.

New documents show 88% of the school district’s 4,460 employees haven’t uploaded proof or requested an exemption.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Jason Kamras granted a two-week grace period after an Oct. 1 deadline to show proof passed and hundreds still haven’t fulfilled the requirement.

According to a Board Docs presentation, employees who didn’t meet the requirement of the vaccine mandate as of Friday, Oct. 15 will receive letters notifying them that they will lose one day of pay this pay period.

Leaders are also expected to discuss bus driver shortages. The district is down five drivers, but two spots will hopefully be filled soon.

With vacancies, drivers are having to make second runs at George Wythe High School, Huguenot High School, and River City Middle School.

Also on Monday night’s agenda is an update on school meals and George Wythe High School construction.

Monday night’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the City Council chamber. Masks are required. It will also be live-streamed.

In-person public comment will be accepted, but written comments need to be submitted to speakers@rvaschoos.net by 1 p.m. Monday.