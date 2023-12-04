RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools (RPS) board voted Monday to continue having students at two elementary schools attend class year-round — and voted to begin the process to add more elementary schools to the program.

At an RPS board meeting on the night of Monday, Dec. 4, the school board voted 6-3 to extend the pilot program for RPS 200, a plan to have students attend school for 200 days per year with a total of 60 vacation days, by another year.

The two schools that are currently part of the pilot program are Fairfield Elementary School in Richmond’s East End and Cardinal Elementary School in Richmond’s Southside.

The school board also voted 7-2 to begin the process of soliciting interest from more schools to add to the program.