RPS handing out 13,000 meals a day during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will continue to help its students get what they need as schools are closed because of coronavirus. RPS is distributing thousands of meals per day and is working to get students computers in their homes if they need one.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS now has 55 meal distribution sites across the city. On average, they are giving out 13,000 meals per day, Monday through Friday. They will continue distribution through the end of the school year.

RPS is also reaching out to any family that has experienced housing insecurity over the last year to make sure students have meals.

The school system has launched a survey to see which students are in need of computers or internet access, and the demand came back high.

“Many of our students do not have computers at home or do not have internet access. We put out a survey to identify anyone who needs a computer or internet access. Thus far, we’ve had over 12,000 students sign up,” Kamras said.

RPS started distributing laptops Tuesday to high school seniors so they can complete what they need for graduation. Next week, they will continue to distribute to the rest of high school students and move down to other grades.

