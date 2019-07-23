RPS highschoolers can get around the city for free on GRTC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public High School students can get around the city for free thanks to a partnership with GRTC.

The bus system made a stop at Thomas Jefferson High School Tuesday to encourage more students to enroll in the program, which gives them unlimited rides on local bus routes, including the Pulse at no cost.

Kyra Gilbert, a rising senior at Thomas Jefferson, gets around Richmond thanks to the partnership.

Gilbert said she used the program last year when it first launched so she could get comfortable using public transportation.

“There’s nothing wrong with riding the bus and everybody needs to learn how to in case they may need to in the future,” Gilbert said.

Carrie Rose Pace from GRTC said other students use the program to get to after-school activities, jobs or internships.

“It’s opened up more opportunities for the students,” Rose Pace said.

Tuesday’s stop at Thomas Jefferson High School gave about 800 summer school students free ice cream and information about the program.

Rose Pace said some students might have questions about how to ride the city buses.

“How do you use your pass? How do you get off the bus?,” Rose Pace said.

She said that is why introducing it to the students can help.

Gilbert said she finds comfort in knowing she is familiar with the bus system.

“If something were to happen to my vehicle, I would know how to catch the bus to get to where I need to go,” Gilbert said.

She said the program gives her freedom.

“It made me feel good. It made me feel grown, independent,” Gilbert.

GRTC said about 40 percent of RPS high school students were enrolled in the program last school year.

The program is free with parent permission.

Students can find out what routes below or download the FREE GRTC app.