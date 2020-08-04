RPS hires 2019 National Teacher of the Year as senior advisor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rodney Robinson is returning to Richmond Public Schools as a senior advisor after being named national teacher of the year in 2019.

Robinson will lead the school system’s efforts to develop an initiative for male teachers of color. He will also work on establishing partnerships to help RPS recruit and support male teachers of color.

RPS said Robinson will play a key role in the execution of the division’s anti-racism policy agenda. He also serves on Mayor Levar Stoney’s Education Compact Team and the Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety.

“Rodney is a fierce fighter for equity, a proponent of abolitionist teaching, and an all-around force to be reckoned with. We not only need his voice at the table, we need him leading the very important work of helping RPS become an anti-racist school divsion,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a release.

Robinson was the first RPS teacher to ever be named National Teacher of the Year.

Robinson spent most of his teaching career teaching social studies at Armstrong High School. Most recently he held a teaching job at Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center.

As teacher of the year, Robinson spent the last year traveling the county advocating for students and teachers. He met with government officials, education leaders and teachers to bring light to the underrepresentation black male educators face and the school-to-prison pipeline.

“Being National Teacher of the Year afforded me the opportunity to establish relationships and learn best practices from colleges, states, and organizations who are doing the work of promoting cultural equity in the classroom,” Robinson said.

Robinson will start his new role on August 4.