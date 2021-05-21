RPS holding bus driver recruitment event on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is holding a bus driver recruitment event on Saturday.

They will be conducting on-site interviews at the event. The Richmond and Henrico Health districts will also be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone interested at the event, however, this is not a vaccination event.

The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to noon on May 22, at the Arthur Ashe Center on 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. You find more information about the recruitment fair and register for it online here.