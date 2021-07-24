RPS holds Summer Fest to educate parents and students about the return to school

Richmond Public Schools Summer Fest (Photo: 8News Photographer Tim Corley)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools held its Summer fest on Saturday, an event where students and families could learn about the district’s reopening plans.

In addition to meeting staff and finding more information about the start of school, attendees enjoyed a mobile playground, free food, art stations and a splash pad.

Don’t feel bad if you missed this week’s, RPS is holding a second one on July 31, at the Broad Rock Sports Complex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find more information online here.

Richmond Public Schools Summer Fest (Photo: 8News Photographer Tim Corley)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

