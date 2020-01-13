RPS launches initiative to inform the Latino community — RPS en Español

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To support Spanish-speaking families, Richmond Public Schools has launched an initiative to ‘inform, empower, and share information’ — RPS en Español.

According to RPS, Spanish is the second most spoken language in Richmond and throughout their schools. RPS adds that 95 percent of their English Learners (EL) speak Spanish as their primary language.

RPS en Español will provide information on RPS events and activities in Spanish. RPS plans to use its new Spanish Facebook page to get information out.

It is imperative that we meet families where they are and equip them with information, resources, and access so that they are set up for success at RPS. This will help us to eliminate some of the many barriers that our newcomer families face when seeking the support they need for their students to be successful.” Dr. Shadae Harris, RPS Chief Engagement Officer

RPS also has a website dedicated to Spanish-speaking families. Click here for more information.