RPS launches new online learning portal for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From the classroom to computers, Richmond Public Schools is launching a new online learning portal called “RPS at Home.”

RPS is also providing computers to families in need. Superintendent Jason Kamras says more than 8,000 district families will be getting laptops to use during this time.

In the online portal, students can get on demand tutoring. Teachers have also prepared lessons with videos for each class and school day.

The lessons will not be graded. Kamras said every student will move on to the next grade. However, high school students do need to complete a specific “module” for each class to get the credit and move on.

Seniors who were on track to graduate before schools shut down do not need to complete that assignment.

“With RPS at home, they can shift from being a teacher to back being a parent,” Kamras said Wednesday, “sort of guiding their kids and watching over them and not having to do all the work themselves.”

The superintendent also gave a big shout out to the teachers who’ve gone the extra mile for their students during this hard time.

“I’ve just been overwhelmed by the incredible love and support that our teachers have shown our kids and our families,” he said. “I’m even more inspired to be a part of the RPS family today than I’ve ever been.”

For a complete guide on how local districts are finalizing grades for the remainder of the year, click here.

