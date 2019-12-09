RPS looking to fill a variety of teaching positions at upcoming job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will look to fill a variety of teaching positions at an upcoming job fair scheduled for December 18.

Positions RPS is seeking to fill include:

Special Education

Elementary PK-5

Spanish

Title I Reading

Library Media Specialist

Business Technology

Algebra I/ Geometry

Physical Education

“Seasoned Teachers, New Grads, and individuals interested in becoming teachers are encouraged to apply by December 17th in order to be considered for possible interviews,” RPS said in a release. “All RPS schools that are in need will be represented. This is an opportunity to learn about each of our schools and programs we have to offer.”

The hiring event will be held from 3-7 p.m. at Franklin Military Academy (located at 701 N. 37th Street) on Wednesday, December 18.

Individuals must complete an application in order to be considered for an interview at the event. CLICK HERE for more information and/or to apply.

