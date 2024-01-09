RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During their first meeting of 2024, Richmond Public Schools board members learned about some obstacles the school district is facing in its effort to improve safety.

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 term, Richmond Schools officials told the community to expect a very different kind of year. In August, the school district implemented a new 15-point plan to improve safety in the classroom.

As part of the initiative, metal detectors were set to be installed at all middle schools this week, but John Beazley, the school division’s Director of Care and Safety, shared an update on the project.

“We’ve come into a little delay,” Beazley said.

The delay is due in part to the busy holiday season and the manufacturer’s schedule, according to the school system. Barring any future delays or complications, the metal detectors are supposed to arrive by the end of January. They’re expected to be fully functional in all Richmond middle schools by the end of February.

Richmond is not the only central Virginia school district implementing metal detectors – all nine high schools in Henrico County currently have them.

At Monday night’s meeting, Beazley provided another safety update, sharing that Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School took its first crack at limiting students’ access to phones.

“They did have three or four that have been vandalized throughout the day,” Beazley said. “But they were able to identify who did the vandalism.”

Richmond Schools officials are still trying to determine how to afford other parts of the district’s safety plan, like hiring more mental health personnel, as well as the “Care and Safety Innovation Fund For Schools.”