RPS opens online pre-k, kindergarten registration for 2020-21

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools are now accepting online applications for pre-kindergarten or kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year.

At this time because of the pandemic, the start of the 2020-21 school year is uncertain. In an interview with 8News earlier this week, Superintendent Jason Kamras said “Everything is on the table right now,” but they’re still not sure what the school district’s plan is. “We really don’t know,” Kamras adds.

If your child will be 3 or 4-years-old by September 30, they are eligible to be registered for pre-k. To register for kindergarten, your child must be 5-years-old by September 30.

To register your child, head to the RPS portal. Make sure to have the following documents ready for a quick process:

Birth certificate

Proof of residence

Proof of income (for pre-k only)

If you experience issues or need assistance, you can reach RPS by email for the pre-k application at preschool@rvaschools.net or call (804)-437-5720. For help regarding the kindergarten application, call (804)-780-6195.

