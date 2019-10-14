RPS parent learns some teachers not fully licensed for classes they teach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Armstrong High School parent told 8News she isn’t happy after the school board sent home a note with her students stating that some of their teachers are not fully licensed.

Tracey Johnson-King, an advocate and product of Richmond Public Schools, said the decision to wait a month into the school year to inform parents is unacceptable.

“Even when my middle schooler found out about it she was like, ‘Oh my goodness mom, those teachers shouldn’t be teaching,'” Johnson-King told 8News.

Letters were sent to parents of Armstrong High School students that said a few teachers are teaching without meeting “all of the requirements to be considered properly licensed and endorsed.”

“It is disheartening and emotional because I want everybody’s child to have the same opportunities as another child,” Johnson-King explained. “It’s almost like you’re covering yourself, so if I argue about that grade what can you say to me because you don’t have a qualified teacher in that classroom to teach my child.”

She has three students at Armstrong High School and is now worried this could have a bad impact on their future.

“So, those classes that those teachers aren’t qualified to teach, what do you do? And whose actually preparing my children for these tests,” Johnson-King wondered.

The school system told 8News teachers are fully or provisionally licensed but some are assigned to grades and subjects outside of their endorsement. You can read the full statement provided by RPS below:

All RPS teachers are fully licensed or provisionally licensed. Per Title 1 requirements, the parent notification letter should be sent home for teachers who are assigned to grades/subjects outside of their area of endorsement. In rare instances, a teacher may teach a subject area that is aligned with their area of certification but is not endorsed by their license. (For example, a teacher could be licensed in Biology and teach three courses in that subject area, but also teach one class of Earth Science.)” Richmond Public Schools

Johnson-King told 8News she would like to have open communication with Superintendent Jason Kamras to figure how the issue can be resolved.

“I believe in Richmond Public Schools, I am a product of Richmond Public Schools and this is how we received this news,” she said. “Yeah, that stung a whole lot.”

